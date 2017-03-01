Embracing opportunity: additive technology for manufacturing

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio—Dr. Dan Berrigan, the functional additive manufacturing lead for the Air Force Research Laboratory’s Materials and Manufacturing Directorate, is exploring new ways to add functionality to existing objects through additive manufacturing. Flexible circuits, embedded antennas and sensors are just a few of the potential manufacturing capabilities provided by additive technologies.

