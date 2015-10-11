(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Hard in the paint

    NM, UNITED STATES

    11.10.2015

    Photo by Master Sgt. Matthew McGovern 

    Holloman Air Force Base Public Affairs Office

    From left to right, Airmen 1st Class Robert Rocha and Ryan Magusiak, aircraft structural maintenance technicians with the 49th Maintenance Squadron, tape off the tail of the 54th Squadron’s F-16 Flagship in preparation for painting at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, on Nov. 10. These corrosion control specialists recently stripped, primed and painted every flagship tail here, replacing the Luke AFB symbol “LF” with Holloman’s symbol “HO”. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Randahl J. Jenson)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hard in the paint, by MSgt Matthew McGovern, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

