    Holloman Insight

    Holloman Insight

    NM, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2016

    Photo by Master Sgt. Matthew McGovern 

    Holloman Air Force Base Public Affairs Office

    Airman 1st Class Justin Medina, a 49th Civil Engineer Squadron fire protection specialist, climbs an aerial ladder on a fire truck during an exercise Feb. 9, at Holloman Air Force Base, N.M. These Airmen firefighters are the first to respond to fire, bio-hazardous and chemical crises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Randahl J. Jenson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2016
    Date Posted: 01.06.2017 12:23
    Photo ID: 3087559
    VIRIN: 160209-F-KN558-012
    Resolution: 3931x2948
    Size: 2.22 MB
    Location: NM, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Holloman Insight, by MSgt Matthew McGovern, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    ACC
    Holloman AFB
    media contest

