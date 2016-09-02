Airman 1st Class Justin Medina, a 49th Civil Engineer Squadron fire protection specialist, climbs an aerial ladder on a fire truck during an exercise Feb. 9, at Holloman Air Force Base, N.M. These Airmen firefighters are the first to respond to fire, bio-hazardous and chemical crises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Randahl J. Jenson)
This work, Holloman Insight, by MSgt Matthew McGovern, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
