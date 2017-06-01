(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Secretary of the Air Force Deborah Lee James speaks at an Air Force Association Breakfast [Image 1 of 4]

    Secretary of the Air Force Deborah Lee James speaks at an Air Force Association Breakfast

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs

    Secretary of the Air Force Deborah Lee James speaks to attendees at the Air Force Association's Breakfast Series in Arlington, Va., Dec. 6, 2017. The Air Force Association's Breakfast Series brings together industry partners, the international attache corps, and both military and civilian leadership for informative briefings on a monthly basis for updates on relevant current initiatives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua L. DeMotts)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2017
    Date Posted: 01.06.2017 12:00
    Photo ID: 3087531
    VIRIN: 170106-F-FH950-0077
    Resolution: 1659x1104
    Size: 1.74 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Secretary of the Air Force Deborah Lee James speaks at an Air Force Association Breakfast [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Secretary of the Air Force
    Air Force
    Air Force Association
    AFA
    Deborah Lee James

