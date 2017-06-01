Secretary of the Air Force Deborah Lee James waves to attendees at the Air Force Association's Breakfast Series in Arlington, Va., Dec. 6, 2017. The Air Force Association's Breakfast Series brings together industry partners, the international attache corps, and both military and civilian leadership for informative briefings on a monthly basis for updates on relevant current initiatives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua L. DeMotts)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.06.2017 Date Posted: 01.06.2017 12:00 Photo ID: 3087522 VIRIN: 170106-F-FH950-0005 Resolution: 1708x1136 Size: 1.46 MB Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Secretary of the Air Force Deborah Lee James speaks at an Air Force Association Breakfast [Image 1 of 4], by TSgt Joshua L. DeMotts, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.