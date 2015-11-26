Staff Sgt. Aaron Calzada, a Security Forces team leader, stands guard at an F-16 crash scene Northwest of Salinas Peak, New Mexico, Nov. 26. Security Forces was one of several agencies to arrive in the first wave of responders following the F-16 crash. The crash site is currently under investigation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Randahl J. Jenson)
|11.26.2015
|01.06.2017 10:47
|3087123
|151126-F-KN558-014
|828x591
|85.59 KB
|NM, US
|0
|0
|0
This work, Security Forces – always ready, by MSgt Matthew McGovern, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
