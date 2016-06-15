(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    160615-A-ON662-004

    JMRC HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    06.15.2016

    Photo by Spc. Gage Hull 

    VIPER COMBAT CAMERA USAREUR

    A U.S. Soldier of Chaos Company, 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 82nd Airborne Division provides security while conducting a town assault operation during Swift Response 16 training exercise at the Hohenfels Training Area, a part of the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, in Hohenfels, Germany, Jun. 15, 2016. Exercise Swift Response is one of the premier military crisis response training events for multi-national airborne forces in the world. The exercise is designed to enhance the readiness of the combat core of the U.S. Global Response Force – currently the 82nd Airborne Division’s 1st Brigade Combat Team – to conduct rapid-response, joint-forcible entry and follow-on operations alongside Allied high-readiness forces in Europe. Swift Response 16 includes more than 5,000 Soldiers and Airmen from Belgium, France, Germany, Great Britain, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain and the United States and takes place in Poland and Germany, May 27-June 26, 2016. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Gage Hull/Released)

    Date Taken: 06.15.2016
    Date Posted: 01.06.2017 08:52
    Photo ID: 3087072
    VIRIN: 160615-A-ON662-004
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 6.5 MB
    Location: JMRC HOHENFELS, BY, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 160615-A-ON662-004, by SPC Gage Hull, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    #Army

