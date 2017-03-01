Cpl. Collin Albert, a machine gunner with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force Crisis Response-Africa, fires his weapon during a rifle range near Naval Air Station Sigonella, Italy, Jan. 3, 2017. Marines conducted a stress shoot, which involved a physically strenuous work-out followed by a course of fire aimed at testing the Marine's cognitive function. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alexander Mitchell/released)
|01.03.2017
|01.06.2017 05:46
|3087009
|170103-M-ML847-1165
|5760x3840
|12.2 MB
|NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, IT
|4
|0
|0
This work, Train like we fight: Marines conduct unique range in Italy [Image 1 of 27], by Cpl Alexander Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
