    Train like we fight: Marines conduct unique range in Italy [Image 6 of 27]

    Train like we fight: Marines conduct unique range in Italy

    NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, ITALY

    01.03.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Alexander Mitchell 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa

    Cpl. Collin Albert, a machine gunner with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force Crisis Response-Africa, fires his weapon during a rifle range near Naval Air Station Sigonella, Italy, Jan. 3, 2017. Marines conducted a stress shoot, which involved a physically strenuous work-out followed by a course of fire aimed at testing the Marine's cognitive function. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alexander Mitchell/released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.03.2017
    Date Posted: 01.06.2017 05:46
    Photo ID: 3087009
    VIRIN: 170103-M-ML847-1165
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 12.2 MB
    Location: NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, IT
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Train like we fight: Marines conduct unique range in Italy [Image 1 of 27], by Cpl Alexander Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

