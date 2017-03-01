Cpl. Trevor Williams, a rifleman with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force Crisis Response-Africa, fires his weapon during a rifle range near Naval Air Station Sigonella, Italy, Jan. 3, 2017. Marines conducted a stress shoot, which involved a physically strenuous work-out followed by a course of fire aimed at testing the Marine's cognitive function. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alexander Mitchell/released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.03.2017 Date Posted: 01.06.2017 05:47 Photo ID: 3087008 VIRIN: 170103-M-ML847-1154 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 12.6 MB Location: NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, IT Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Train like we fight: Marines conduct unique range in Italy [Image 1 of 27], by Cpl Alexander Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.