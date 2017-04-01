Lt. Gen. Luckey visits deployed soldiers.

Chief of Army reserve Lt. Gen. Charles D. Luckey, center, visited Army Reserve Soldiers assigned to Special Operations Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve in Kuwait. Luckey talked to the troops about the need for Army Reserve Soldiers to continue to support operations worldwide. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joshua W. Brownlee / RELEASED)

