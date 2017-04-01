Chief of Army reserve Lt. Gen. Charles D. Luckey, center, visited Army Reserve Soldiers assigned to Special Operations Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve in Kuwait. Luckey talked to the troops about the need for Army Reserve Soldiers to continue to support operations worldwide. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joshua W. Brownlee / RELEASED)
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2017 03:01
|Photo ID:
|3086933
|VIRIN:
|170104-A-RS871-083
|Resolution:
|2432x1621
|Size:
|2.31 MB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Lt. Gen. Luckey visits deployed soldiers [Image 1 of 3], by SGT Joshua Brownlee, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT