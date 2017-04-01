Chief of Army reserve Lt. Gen. Charles D. Luckey, center, visited Army Reserve Soldiers assigned to Special Operations Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve in Kuwait. Luckey answered questions from the troops and discussed proposed changes to the deployment cycle for Army Reserve Soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joshua W. Brownlee / RELEASED)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.04.2017 Date Posted: 01.06.2017 03:02 Photo ID: 3086931 VIRIN: 170104-A-RS871-076 Resolution: 2088x2873 Size: 4.32 MB Location: KW Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lt. Gen. Luckey visits deployed soldiers. [Image 1 of 3], by SGT Joshua Brownlee, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.