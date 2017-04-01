(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Lt. Gen. Luckey visits deployed soliers [Image 3 of 3]

    Lt. Gen. Luckey visits deployed soliers

    KUWAIT

    01.04.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Joshua Brownlee 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve

    Chief of Army reserve Lt. Gen. Charles D. Luckey, center, visited Army Reserve Soldiers assigned to Special Operations Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve with SOJTF-OIR Commander, Brig. Gen. John Deedrick, in Kuwait. Luckey visited troops and shared his experiences from his career as an Army Reserve Soldier. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joshua W. Brownlee / RELEASED)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.04.2017
    Date Posted: 01.06.2017 03:02
    Photo ID: 3086928
    VIRIN: 170104-A-RS871-050
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 4.26 MB
    Location: KW
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. Gen. Luckey visits deployed soliers [Image 1 of 3], by SGT Joshua Brownlee, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Lt. Gen. Luckey visits deployed soldiers
    Lt. Gen. Luckey visits deployed soldiers.
    Lt. Gen. Luckey visits deployed soliers

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    CAR
    Army Reserves
    Camp Arifjan
    Army Reserve
    Kuwait
    USAR
    Army
    314th Press Camp Headquarters
    Army Reserve Soldier
    Chief of Army Reserve
    314th PCH
    LTG Lucky
    SOJTF-OIR

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT