Lt. Gen. Luckey visits deployed soliers

Chief of Army reserve Lt. Gen. Charles D. Luckey, center, visited Army Reserve Soldiers assigned to Special Operations Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve with SOJTF-OIR Commander, Brig. Gen. John Deedrick, in Kuwait. Luckey visited troops and shared his experiences from his career as an Army Reserve Soldier. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joshua W. Brownlee / RELEASED)

