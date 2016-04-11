161104-N-CZ848-316

SIHANOUK VILLE, Cambodia (Nov. 4, 2016) Musician 2nd Class Brian Kloppenburg of the 7th Fleet Rock Band "Orient Express" performs at the Old Bus Station in Sihanouk Ville as part of CARAT Cambodia. CARAT is a series of annual maritime exercises between the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps and the armed forces of nine partner nations to include Bangladesh, Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Timor-Leste. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Office 2nd Class Jason Kofonow/Released)

