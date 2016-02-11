SIHANOUK VILLE, Cambodia (Nov. 2, 2016) The 7th Fleet Rock Band "Orient Express" performs for students at Ream Primary School as part of CARAT Cambodia. CARAT is a series of annual maritime exercises between the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps and the armed forces of nine partner nations to include Bangladesh, Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Timor-Leste. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Office 2nd Class Jason Kofonow/Released)
|Date Taken:
|11.02.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2017 00:54
|Photo ID:
|3086920
|VIRIN:
|161102-N-CZ848-069
|Resolution:
|5079x3391
|Size:
|10.89 MB
|Location:
|SIHANOUK VILLE, KH
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 161102-N-CZ848-069 [Image 1 of 5], by PO2 Jason Kofonow, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
