    SIHANOUK VILLE, CAMBODIA

    11.02.2016

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jason Kofonow 

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet Public Affairs

    SIHANOUK VILLE, Cambodia (Nov. 2, 2016) The 7th Fleet Rock Band "Orient Express" performs for students at Ream Primary School as part of CARAT Cambodia. CARAT is a series of annual maritime exercises between the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps and the armed forces of nine partner nations to include Bangladesh, Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Timor-Leste. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Office 2nd Class Jason Kofonow/Released)

    Date Taken: 11.02.2016
    Location: SIHANOUK VILLE, KH
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 161102-N-CZ848-069 [Image 1 of 5], by PO2 Jason Kofonow, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

