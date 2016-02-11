(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    161102-N-CZ848-030

    161102-N-CZ848-030

    SIHANOUK VILLE, CAMBODIA

    11.02.2016

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jason Kofonow 

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet Public Affairs

    SIHANOUK VILLE, Cambodia (Nov. 2, 2016) Students at Ream Primary School sit in a classroom prior to a performance by the 7th Fleet Rock Band "Orient Express" during CARAT Cambodia. CARAT is a series of annual maritime exercises between the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps and the armed forces of nine partner nations to include Bangladesh, Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Timor-Leste. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Office 2nd Class Jason Kofonow/Released)

    Date Taken: 11.02.2016
    Date Posted: 01.06.2017 00:54
    Photo ID: 3086919
    VIRIN: 161102-N-CZ848-030
    Resolution: 5707x3810
    Size: 7.28 MB
    Location: SIHANOUK VILLE, KH
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 161102-N-CZ848-030 [Image 1 of 5], by PO2 Jason Kofonow, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

