161102-N-CZ848-030

SIHANOUK VILLE, Cambodia (Nov. 2, 2016) Students at Ream Primary School sit in a classroom prior to a performance by the 7th Fleet Rock Band "Orient Express" during CARAT Cambodia. CARAT is a series of annual maritime exercises between the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps and the armed forces of nine partner nations to include Bangladesh, Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Timor-Leste. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Office 2nd Class Jason Kofonow/Released)

