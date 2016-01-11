SIHANOUK VILLE, Cambodia (Nov. 1, 2016) Petty Officer 2nd Class Mark Lame of the U.S. 7th Fleet Band's, Orient Express, plays the bass and signs while performing for students at the Don Bosco Technical School as part of CARAT Cambodia. CARAT is a series of annual maritime exercises between the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps and the armed forces of nine partner nations to include Bangladesh, Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Timor-Leste. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Office 2nd Class Jason Kofonow/Released)
|Date Taken:
|11.01.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2017 00:54
|Photo ID:
|3086917
|VIRIN:
|161101-N-CZ848-052
|Resolution:
|3807x5702
|Size:
|7.62 MB
|Location:
|SIHANOUK VILLE, KH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 161101-N-CZ848-052 [Image 1 of 5], by PO2 Jason Kofonow, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
