161101-N-CZ848-022

SIHANOUK VILLE, Cambodia (Nov. 1, 2016) The U.S. 7th Fleet Band, Orient Express performs for students at the Don Bosco Technical School as part of CARAT Cambodia. CARAT is a series of annual maritime exercises between the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps and the armed forces of nine partner nations to include Bangladesh, Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Timor-Leste. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Office 2nd Class Jason Kofonow/Released)

