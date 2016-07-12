Jop, a military working dog with the 49th Security Forces Squadron, chews on a rubber toy during a “play time” session with his handler at Holloman Air Force Base, N.M. Dec. 7, 2016. Holloman’s MWDs are afforded play time daily. Oftentimes, basic obedience is incorporated into the dog’s play time. Handlers are required to do a minimum of one hour of obedience training every day, which involves commands such as sit, down, stay, heel and out. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexis P. Docherty)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.07.2016 Date Posted: 01.05.2017 19:15 Photo ID: 3086584 VIRIN: 161207-F-AM897-041 Resolution: 5545x3119 Size: 954.25 KB Location: NM, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Day in the life--military working dog, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.