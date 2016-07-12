(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Day in the life--military working dog

    NM, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2016

    Courtesy Photo

    Holloman Air Force Base Public Affairs Office

    Jop, a military working dog with the 49th Security Forces Squadron, chews on a rubber toy during a “play time” session with his handler at Holloman Air Force Base, N.M. Dec. 7, 2016. Holloman’s MWDs are afforded play time daily. Oftentimes, basic obedience is incorporated into the dog’s play time. Handlers are required to do a minimum of one hour of obedience training every day, which involves commands such as sit, down, stay, heel and out. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexis P. Docherty)

    Date Taken: 12.07.2016
    Date Posted: 01.05.2017 19:15
    Photo ID: 3086584
    VIRIN: 161207-F-AM897-041
    Resolution: 5545x3119
    Size: 954.25 KB
    Location: NM, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Day in the life--military working dog, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    ACC
    Holloman AFB
    media contest

