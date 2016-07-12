Jop, a military working dog with the 49th Security Forces Squadron, chews on a rubber toy during a “play time” session with his handler at Holloman Air Force Base, N.M. Dec. 7, 2016. Holloman’s MWDs are afforded play time daily. Oftentimes, basic obedience is incorporated into the dog’s play time. Handlers are required to do a minimum of one hour of obedience training every day, which involves commands such as sit, down, stay, heel and out. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexis P. Docherty)
This work, Day in the life--military working dog, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Day in the life--military working dog
