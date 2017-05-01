(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    VMFA(AW) 225 flight operations [Image 13 of 13]

    VMFA(AW) 225 flight operations

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    01.05.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Donato Maffin 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    An F/A-18D Hornet with Marine All-Weather Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 225 prepares to land at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Jan. 5, 2017. VMFA(AW) 225 is forward deployed to MCAS Iwakuni on a six month rotation with the Unit Deployment Program to improve operational capabilities through training in the Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Donato Maffin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2017
    Date Posted: 01.05.2017 19:01
    Photo ID: 3086498
    VIRIN: 170105-M-VF398-0038
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 10.61 MB
    Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VMFA(AW) 225 flight operations [Image 1 of 13], by Cpl Donato Maffin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Hornet
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
    F/A-18D
    VMFA(AW) 225
    Marine All-Weather Fighter Attack Squadron 225

