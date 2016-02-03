There are many options available to Airmen who are going through a rough time. Seek out a chaplain, a Military Family Life Consultant at the Airman and Family Readiness Center or call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1 (800) 273-8255. “Admitting to yourself that you need help is one of the most difficult but beneficial things you could do,” said Airman 1st Class Alexander, a 49th Medical mental health technician at Holloman Air Force Base, N.M. “Remember that suicide doesn’t end the pain, it just passes it off to someone else.” (Last names are being withheld due to operational requirements. U.S. Air Force illustration by Senior Airman Aaron Montoya)

