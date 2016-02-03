(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Seek help

    Seek help

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2016

    Photo by Senior Airman Aaron Montoya 

    Holloman Air Force Base Public Affairs Office

    There are many options available to Airmen who are going through a rough time. Seek out a chaplain, a Military Family Life Consultant at the Airman and Family Readiness Center or call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1 (800) 273-8255. “Admitting to yourself that you need help is one of the most difficult but beneficial things you could do,” said Airman 1st Class Alexander, a 49th Medical mental health technician at Holloman Air Force Base, N.M. “Remember that suicide doesn’t end the pain, it just passes it off to someone else.” (Last names are being withheld due to operational requirements. U.S. Air Force illustration by Senior Airman Aaron Montoya)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2016
    Date Posted: 01.05.2017 18:34
    Photo ID: 3086437
    VIRIN: 160302-F-ZB149-001
    Resolution: 888x591
    Size: 27.72 KB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Seek help, by SrA Aaron Montoya, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    suicide
    Airman and Family Readiness Center
    Military Family Life Consultant

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT