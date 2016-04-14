(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Resiliency training in full swing

    Resiliency training in full swing

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2016

    Photo by Master Sgt. Matthew McGovern 

    Holloman Air Force Base Public Affairs Office

    Airman 1st Class Bralen Vaulx, a 49th Comptroller Squadron financial technician at Holloman Air Force Base, N.M., reaches out to help 2nd Lt. Anna Cruz, a 49th CPTS financial services officer, cross a portion of the high-ropes course during a resiliency training exercise here in April. The first team event required all eight members to stand on a 2x2 foot platform suspended 20 feet off the ground. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Randahl J. Jenson.)

    Date Taken: 04.14.2016
    Date Posted: 01.05.2017
    VIRIN: 160414-F-KN558-003
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Resiliency training in full swing, by MSgt Matthew McGovern, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    resiliency training

