Airman 1st Class Bralen Vaulx, a 49th Comptroller Squadron financial technician at Holloman Air Force Base, N.M., reaches out to help 2nd Lt. Anna Cruz, a 49th CPTS financial services officer, cross a portion of the high-ropes course during a resiliency training exercise here in April. The first team event required all eight members to stand on a 2x2 foot platform suspended 20 feet off the ground. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Randahl J. Jenson.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.14.2016 Date Posted: 01.05.2017 17:56 Photo ID: 3086420 VIRIN: 160414-F-KN558-003 Resolution: 3904x4848 Size: 1.31 MB Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Resiliency training in full swing, by MSgt Matthew McGovern, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.