Airman 1st Class Bralen Vaulx, a 49th Comptroller Squadron financial technician at Holloman Air Force Base, N.M., reaches out to help 2nd Lt. Anna Cruz, a 49th CPTS financial services officer, cross a portion of the high-ropes course during a resiliency training exercise here in April. The first team event required all eight members to stand on a 2x2 foot platform suspended 20 feet off the ground. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Randahl J. Jenson.)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2017 17:56
|Photo ID:
|3086420
|VIRIN:
|160414-F-KN558-003
|Resolution:
|3904x4848
|Size:
|1.31 MB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Resiliency training in full swing, by MSgt Matthew McGovern, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
