    Learning Drill

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Timothy Yao 

    311th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)

    SAN ANTONIO, TX (January 4, 2017) - Members of the 2017 U.S. Army All-American Marching Band learn their dots on the field as they prepare for their halftime show at the Alamodome on Saturday, January 7, 2017.

    (U.S. Army Photo by Cpl. Timothy Yao/ Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Learning Drill, by CPL Timothy Yao, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Army Band
    Flute
    Music
    Army Field Band
    All-American Bowl
    Military Music
    USAAAMB
    Bowl Week

