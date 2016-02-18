Final Good-Bye

Veteran Vladimir Sobichevsky reflects on his part in the history of the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language as a former commandant, during his final interview before passing away from cancer in July 2016. Col. Sobichevsky immigrated to America with his mother at the age of six escaping from the Soviet Union after World War II. Before graduating high school, Sobichevsky enlisted as an Airborne Army Ranger. While humble about his career he was very proud to have made it to the rank of Colonel before retiring. After retirement, Sobichevsky taught himself to paint. Known in the Army as a strict, rigid and commanding officer, he produced the best of the best soldiers. In his final days, keeping the pain of dying unknown to those who once knew him, he produced his passions through his paintings. (Photo by Amber K. Whittington)

