A graphic design that was produced for multiple products in support of the 55th Wing Birthday Ball. The graphic highlights the 75th anniversary of the 55th Wing, the 50th anniversary of the wing’s assignment to Offutt Air Force Base, Neb. and the 25th anniversary of the wing’s continuous deployment to the Middle East.

This work, 55th Wing Birthday Ball, by Joshua Plueger, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.