    55th Wing Birthday Ball

    OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NE, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2016

    Photo by Joshua Plueger 

    55th Wing Public Affairs

    A graphic design that was produced for multiple products in support of the 55th Wing Birthday Ball. The graphic highlights the 75th anniversary of the 55th Wing, the 50th anniversary of the wing’s assignment to Offutt Air Force Base, Neb. and the 25th anniversary of the wing’s continuous deployment to the Middle East.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2016
    Date Posted: 01.05.2017 14:43
    Photo ID: 3086146
    VIRIN: 160511-F-XV591-001
    Resolution: 2206x2150
    Size: 1.44 MB
    Location: OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NE, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 55th Wing Birthday Ball, by Joshua Plueger, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Offutt Air Force Base
