    KC-135 undergoes engine change

    COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2016

    Photo by Airman Ashley Williams 

    121st Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen with the 121st Maintenance Squadron, Ohio Air National Guard perform an engine change on a KC-135R Stratotanker Feb. 25, 2016 at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Ohio after finding internal damage during an isochronal inspection. This particular engine hasn’t been rebuilt since 1990. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Ashley Williams)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2016
    Date Posted: 01.05.2017 14:38
    Photo ID: 3086140
    VIRIN: 160225-Z-ZR693-002
    Resolution: 5181x3454
    Size: 1.67 MB
    Location: COLUMBUS, OH, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KC-135 undergoes engine change, by Amn Ashley Williams, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    KC-135 Stratotanker
    Air Force
    Ohio Air National Guard
    121st ARW

