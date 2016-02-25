U.S. Airmen with the 121st Maintenance Squadron, Ohio Air National Guard perform an engine change on a KC-135R Stratotanker Feb. 25, 2016 at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Ohio after finding internal damage during an isochronal inspection. This particular engine hasn’t been rebuilt since 1990. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Ashley Williams)
This work, KC-135 undergoes engine change, by Amn Ashley Williams, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
