    Coast Guard responds to platform fire [Image 3 of 3]

    Coast Guard responds to platform fire

    GRAND ISLE, LA, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Brandon Giles 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8

    Four offshore supply vessels extinguish a fire on an oil production platform fire near Grand Isle, Louisiana, January 5, 2017. There were four people aboard the platform who evacuated into the water and were recovered by the offshore supply vessel Mary Wyatt Milano. There were no reported injuries.
    (Coast Guard imagery courtesy of Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile)

