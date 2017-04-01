Four offshore supply vessels extinguish a fire on an oil production platform fire near Grand Isle, Louisiana, January 5, 2017. There were four people aboard the platform who evacuated into the water and were recovered by the offshore supply vessel Mary Wyatt Milano. There were no reported injuries.

(Coast Guard imagery courtesy of Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.04.2017 Date Posted: 01.05.2017 13:00 Photo ID: 3085901 VIRIN: 170105-G-LB502-000 Resolution: 908x645 Size: 73.52 KB Location: GRAND ISLE, LA, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard responds to platform fire [Image 1 of 3], by PO3 Brandon Giles, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.