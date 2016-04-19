(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Dining like a diplomat

    Dining like a diplomat

    OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NE, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2016

    Photo by Zachary Hada 

    55th Wing Public Affairs

    A close-up photograph of a fork taken during a “Dining like a Diplomat” course held at Offutt Air Force Base, Neb. on April 19, 2016. The course teaches Offutt personnel proper protocol and etiquette for attending social and business events.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2016
    Date Posted: 01.05.2017 13:15
    Photo ID: 3085859
    VIRIN: 160419-F-HK400-033
    Resolution: 4578x2978
    Size: 1.31 MB
    Location: OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NE, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dining like a diplomat, by Zachary Hada, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Dining like a diplomat

    TAGS

    Offutt Air Force Base
    55th Wing
    Dining like a diplomat

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT