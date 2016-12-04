(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Offutt’s Raptor Band reaches out to local students

    AURORA, NE, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2016

    Photo by Zachary Hada 

    55th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Gerard Birkenmeier, a guitarist from the U.S. Air Force Heartland of America Band, rehearses prior to a concert at Aurora Public Schools on April 13, 2016, in Aurora, Neb. Airman musicians represent more than 325,000 Air Force professionals around the world who protect and defend America’s freedoms.

    Date Taken: 04.12.2016
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Offutt’s Raptor Band reaches out to local students, by Zachary Hada, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Offutt Air Force Base
    Heartland of America Band
    Aurora Public Schools

    • LEAVE A COMMENT