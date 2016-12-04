Offutt’s Raptor Band reaches out to local students

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Gerard Birkenmeier, a guitarist from the U.S. Air Force Heartland of America Band, rehearses prior to a concert at Aurora Public Schools on April 13, 2016, in Aurora, Neb. Airman musicians represent more than 325,000 Air Force professionals around the world who protect and defend America’s freedoms.

