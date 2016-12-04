U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Gerard Birkenmeier, a guitarist from the U.S. Air Force Heartland of America Band, rehearses prior to a concert at Aurora Public Schools on April 13, 2016, in Aurora, Neb. Airman musicians represent more than 325,000 Air Force professionals around the world who protect and defend America’s freedoms.
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2017 13:16
|Photo ID:
|3085857
|VIRIN:
|160412-F-HK400-053
|Resolution:
|4227x2902
|Size:
|907.82 KB
|Location:
|AURORA, NE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Offutt’s Raptor Band reaches out to local students, by Zachary Hada, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Offutt’s Raptor Band reaches out to local students
