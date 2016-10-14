(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    JBSA Fire Departments host open house

    UNIVERSAL CITY, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2016

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Ely 

    502nd Air Base Wing

    Senior Airman Christopher Flores (right), Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph Fire Emergency Services firefighter, helps Julian Kurtz put out a fire during the JBSA Fire Prevention Week open house at JBSA-Randolph Oct. 15, 2016. During Fire Prevention Week, JBSA Fire Emergency Services fire inspectors encouraged families to go over their escape plans in case of a fire as often as needed until every family member is familiar with it. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Ely/Released)

    Date Taken: 10.14.2016
    Date Posted: 01.05.2017 10:37
    Photo ID: 3085774
    VIRIN: 161015-F-XF990-168
    Resolution: 3000x2143
    Size: 783.9 KB
    Location: UNIVERSAL CITY, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBSA Fire Departments host open house, by A1C Lauren Ely, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

