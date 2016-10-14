Senior Airman Christopher Flores (right), Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph Fire Emergency Services firefighter, helps Julian Kurtz put out a fire during the JBSA Fire Prevention Week open house at JBSA-Randolph Oct. 15, 2016. During Fire Prevention Week, JBSA Fire Emergency Services fire inspectors encouraged families to go over their escape plans in case of a fire as often as needed until every family member is familiar with it. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Ely/Released)
|Date Taken:
|10.14.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2017 10:37
|Photo ID:
|3085774
|VIRIN:
|161015-F-XF990-168
|Resolution:
|3000x2143
|Size:
|783.9 KB
|Location:
|UNIVERSAL CITY, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, JBSA Fire Departments host open house, by A1C Lauren Ely, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT