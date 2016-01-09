A snapshot is shown of Senior Airman Ashlin Federick’s, Armed Forces Medical Examiner System photojournalist, DNA profile. DNA analysts take a person’s profile and compare it with the Cambridge reference to find the differences. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2017 10:08
|Photo ID:
|3085753
|VIRIN:
|160901-F-ZZ999-001
|Resolution:
|561x444
|Size:
|97.43 KB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Science, Ancestry and Identity: What I learned from following my DNA [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Ashlin Federick, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Science, Ancestry and Identity: What I learned from following my DNA
LEAVE A COMMENT