    Science, Ancestry and Identity: What I learned from following my DNA [Image 1 of 5]

    Science, Ancestry and Identity: What I learned from following my DNA

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2016

    Photo by Senior Airman Ashlin Federick 

    Armed Forces Medical Examiner System

    A snapshot is shown of Senior Airman Ashlin Federick’s, Armed Forces Medical Examiner System photojournalist, DNA profile. DNA analysts take a person’s profile and compare it with the Cambridge reference to find the differences. (Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2016
    Date Posted: 01.05.2017 10:08
    Photo ID: 3085753
    VIRIN: 160901-F-ZZ999-001
    Resolution: 561x444
    Size: 97.43 KB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Science, Ancestry and Identity: What I learned from following my DNA [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Ashlin Federick, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Science, Ancestry and Identity: What I learned from following my DNA
    Science, Ancestry and Identity: What I learned from following my DNA
    Science, Ancestry and Identity: What I learned from following my DNA
    Science, Ancestry and Identity: What I learned from following my DNA
    Science, Ancestry and Identity: What I learned from following my DNA

    Science, Ancestry and Identity: What I learned from following my DNA

    TAGS

    AFMES
    AFDIL
    DoD DNA Registry

