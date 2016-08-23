(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Science, Ancestry and Identity: What I learned from following my DNA [Image 3 of 5]

    Science, Ancestry and Identity: What I learned from following my DNA

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2016

    Photo by Senior Airman Ashlin Federick 

    Armed Forces Medical Examiner System

    Jessica Hart, Armed Forces Medical Examiner System Department of Defense DNA Registry quality control technician, uses a multi-channel pipette to transfer the extracted DNA to the amplification mixture Aug. 23, 2016, at AFMES on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. The amplification mixture makes copies of the extracted DNA. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Ashlin Federick)

    Date Taken: 08.23.2016
    Date Posted: 01.05.2017 10:08
    Photo ID: 3085749
    VIRIN: 160823-F-DS634-067
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 3.45 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Science, Ancestry and Identity: What I learned from following my DNA [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Ashlin Federick, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    AFMES
    AFDIL
    DoD DNA Registry

