Jessica Hart, Armed Forces Medical Examiner System Department of Defense DNA Registry quality control technician, uses a multi-channel pipette to transfer the extracted DNA to the amplification mixture Aug. 23, 2016, at AFMES on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. The amplification mixture makes copies of the extracted DNA. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Ashlin Federick)
Science, Ancestry and Identity: What I learned from following my DNA
