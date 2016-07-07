Science, Ancestry and Identity: What I learned from following my DNA

Senior Airman Ashlin Federick, Armed Forces Medical Examiner System photojournalist, has her cheek swabbed with a Bode buccal swab by Jennie McMahon, AFMES Department of Defense DNA Registry supervisory DNA analyst, July 7, 2016, at AFMES on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Buccal swabs are used to retrieve DNA samples from family references to identify human remains. (Courtesy photo)

