Airmen solve X-ray mystery, save $103K machine

Senior Airman Bright Mills (left), Staff Sgt. Joshua Meyer (middle), and Staff Sgt. Gerry Reed (right), are a three-member biomedical equipment repair team who fixed a $103,000 x-ray machine at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas. This team spent more than 50 hours getting the machine back on line. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Kyle Gese)
