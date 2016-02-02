(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Airmen solve X-ray mystery, save $103K machine

    SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2016

    Photo by Senior Airman Kyle Gese 

    82nd Training Wing /PA

    Senior Airman Bright Mills (left), Staff Sgt. Joshua Meyer (middle), and Staff Sgt. Gerry Reed (right), are a three-member biomedical equipment repair team who fixed a $103,000 x-ray machine at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas. This team spent more than 50 hours getting the machine back on line. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Kyle Gese)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen solve X-ray mystery, save $103K machine, by SrA Kyle Gese, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

