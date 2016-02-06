(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The bright side: Civil servant puts service before self

    FORT EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2016

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Natasha Stannard 

    633rd Air Base Wing

    Nancy Current, 733rd Logistics Readiness Squadron unit program coordinator, laughs at a joke while visiting with a friend at Fort Eustis, Va., June 2, 2016. Current has worked in civil service for 29 years as a way to give back to Service members sacrificing for the nation’s freedom. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Natasha Stannard)

    Date Taken: 06.02.2016
    Date Posted: 01.05.2017 09:03
    Photo ID: 3085727
    VIRIN: 160602-F-GX122-004
    Resolution: 5520x3680
    Size: 2.67 MB
    Location: FORT EUSTIS, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The bright side: Civil servant puts service before self, by SSgt Natasha Stannard, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    military
    army
    civil service

