Nancy Current, 733rd Logistics Readiness Squadron unit program coordinator, laughs at a joke while visiting with a friend at Fort Eustis, Va., June 2, 2016. Current has worked in civil service for 29 years as a way to give back to Service members sacrificing for the nation’s freedom. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Natasha Stannard)

Date Taken: 06.02.2016
Location: FORT EUSTIS, VA, US
This work, The bright side: Civil servant puts service before self, by SSgt Natasha Stannard, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.