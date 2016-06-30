(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Lightning over UK: USAF F-35 makes historic overseas flight

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2016

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Natasha Stannard 

    633rd Air Base Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Erik Henry, 9th Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, refuels a U.S. Air Force F-35A from a KC-10 Extender over the Atlantic Ocean June 30, 2016. The Extender conducted the first transatlantic air refueling of the U.S. Air Force’s newest fifth generation fighter aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Natasha Stannard)

    Date Taken: 06.30.2016
    Date Posted: 01.05.2017 08:05
    Photo ID: 3085714
    VIRIN: 160630-F-GX122-216
    Resolution: 3680x5520
    Size: 4.63 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lightning over UK: USAF F-35 makes historic overseas flight, by SSgt Natasha Stannard, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Air Combat Command
    Air Mobility Command
    KC-10 Extender
    KC-10
    F-35
    AF
    history
    Air Force
    AMC
    F-35 Lightning II
    F-35A

