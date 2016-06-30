U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Erik Henry, 9th Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, refuels a U.S. Air Force F-35A from a KC-10 Extender over the Atlantic Ocean June 30, 2016. The Extender conducted the first transatlantic air refueling of the U.S. Air Force’s newest fifth generation fighter aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Natasha Stannard)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.30.2016 Date Posted: 01.05.2017 08:05 Photo ID: 3085714 VIRIN: 160630-F-GX122-216 Resolution: 3680x5520 Size: 4.63 MB Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lightning over UK: USAF F-35 makes historic overseas flight, by SSgt Natasha Stannard, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.