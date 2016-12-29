CAMP CASEY, Republic of Korea – Soldiers from the 1st Engineer Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, hold their championship trophy in the air after being crowned the victors of the 2nd Infantry Division / ROK-US Combined Division “Fight Night” combatives tournament on Camp Casey, South Korea Dec. 29. The “Diehard” Soldiers from 1st Eng. Bn. won the tournament after an intense battle against fellow “Devil” brigade Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 5th Field Artillery Regiment. (Photo by Staff Sgt. Warren W. Wright Jr., 1st ABCT Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.29.2016 Date Posted: 01.05.2017 07:57 Photo ID: 3085708 VIRIN: 161229-A-HG995-014 Resolution: 3241x4537 Size: 904.33 KB Location: CAMP CASEY, KR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ‘Diehard’ Soldiers crowned champs at ‘Fight Night’ [Image 1 of 4], by SSG Warren Wright, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.