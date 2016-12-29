‘Diehard’ Soldiers crowned champs at ‘Fight Night’

CAMP CASEY, Republic of Korea – Soldiers from the 1st Engineer Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, and 1st Battalion, 5th Field Artillery Regiment, 1st ABCT, 1st Inf. Div., compete in the championship round of the 2nd Infantry Division / ROK-US Combined Division “Fight Night” combatives tournament on Camp Casey, South Korea Dec. 29. After 60 fights over the course of more than five weeks, the “Diehard” Soldiers of the 1st Eng. Bn. were crowned champions of the tournament. (Photo by Staff Sgt. Warren W. Wright Jr., 1st ABCT Public Affairs)

