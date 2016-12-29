(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    'Diehard' Soldiers crowned champs at 'Fight Night'

    ‘Diehard’ Soldiers crowned champs at ‘Fight Night’

    CAMP CASEY, SOUTH KOREA

    12.29.2016

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Warren Wright 

    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division

    CAMP CASEY, Republic of Korea – Soldiers from the 1st Engineer Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, and 1st Battalion, 5th Field Artillery Regiment, 1st ABCT, 1st Inf. Div., compete in the championship round of the 2nd Infantry Division / ROK-US Combined Division “Fight Night” combatives tournament on Camp Casey, South Korea Dec. 29. After 60 fights over the course of more than five weeks, the “Diehard” Soldiers of the 1st Eng. Bn. were crowned champions of the tournament. (Photo by Staff Sgt. Warren W. Wright Jr., 1st ABCT Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.29.2016
    Date Posted: 01.05.2017 07:57
    Photo ID: 3085707
    VIRIN: 161229-A-HG995-006
    Resolution: 2495x1782
    Size: 776.61 KB
    Location: CAMP CASEY, KR 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ‘Diehard’ Soldiers crowned champs at ‘Fight Night’ [Image 1 of 4], by SSG Warren Wright, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Fight
    South Korea
    2nd Infantry Division
    Camp Casey
    Combatives
    Tournament
    Champions
    Republic of Korea
    1st Infantry Division
    Fight Night
    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team

