(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    MFLC: Potential cure for common blues

    MFLC: Potential cure for common blues

    SPANGDAHLEM, RP, GERMANY

    01.04.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Preston Cherry 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Many military members and their families may experience a range of concerns which could detract from military and family readiness such as adjustment after a deployment, marital conflicts, stress management, parenting challenges, coping with a loss and more. The Military and Family Life Counseling program provides confidential, non-medical, short term, counseling services to service members and their families. In 2014, the program’s counselors conducted 4.2 million face-to-face sessions across the armed services. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Preston Cherry)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.04.2017
    Date Posted: 01.05.2017 02:33
    Photo ID: 3085595
    VIRIN: 170104-F-EQ149-0034
    Resolution: 4902x3273
    Size: 2.14 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MFLC: Potential cure for common blues, by A1C Preston Cherry, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    MFLC: Potential cure for common blues

    TAGS

    Germany
    Airmen
    Spangdahlem
    USAFE
    52nd Fighter Wing
    Spangdahlem Air Base
    Armed Forces
    Europe
    Sabers
    52nd FW
    AF
    Air Force
    USAF
    USA
    Air Power
    Support the troops
    AFAFRICA
    Sabernation

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT