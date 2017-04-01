Many military members and their families may experience a range of concerns which could detract from military and family readiness such as adjustment after a deployment, marital conflicts, stress management, parenting challenges, coping with a loss and more. The Military and Family Life Counseling program provides confidential, non-medical, short term, counseling services to service members and their families. In 2014, the program’s counselors conducted 4.2 million face-to-face sessions across the armed services. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Preston Cherry)
MFLC: Potential cure for common blues
