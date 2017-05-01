(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    VMFA(AW) 225 flight operations [Image 2 of 4]

    VMFA(AW) 225 flight operations

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    01.05.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Aaron Henson 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    An F/A-18D Hornet with Marine All-Weather Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 225 taxis down the runway at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Jan. 5, 2017. VMFA(AW) 225 is forward deployed to MCAS Iwakuni on a six month rotation with the Unit Deployment Program to improve operational capabilities through training in the Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aaron Henson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2017
    Date Posted: 01.05.2017 02:06
    Photo ID: 3085584
    VIRIN: 170105-M-RP664-0026
    Resolution: 5268x3512
    Size: 10.64 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VMFA(AW) 225 flight operations [Image 1 of 4], by Cpl Aaron Henson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    VMFA(AW) 225 flight operations
    VMFA(AW) 225 flight operations
    VMFA(AW) 225 flight operations
    VMFA(AW) 225 flight operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Landing
    Japan
    Runway
    Hornet
    Flying
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
    F/A-18D

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT