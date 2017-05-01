An F/A-18D Hornet with Marine All-Weather Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 225 prepares to land at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Jan. 5, 2017. VMFA(AW) 225 is forward deployed to MCAS Iwakuni on a six month rotation with the Unit Deployment Program to improve operational capabilities through training in the Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aaron Henson)
This work, VMFA(AW) 225 flight operations [Image 1 of 4], by Cpl Aaron Henson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
