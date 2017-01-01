USS Makin Island Deployment

GULF OF ADEN (Jan. 1, 2017) Sailors scrub the flight deck during a nighttime wash-down aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8). Makin Island is deployed as part of the Makin Island Amphibious Ready group to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Devin M. Langer)

