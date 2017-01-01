(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Makin Island Deployment

    USS Makin Island Deployment

    GULF OF ADEN

    01.01.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Devin Langer 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    GULF OF ADEN (Jan. 1, 2017) Sailors scrub the flight deck during a nighttime wash-down aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8). Makin Island is deployed as part of the Makin Island Amphibious Ready group to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Devin M. Langer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.01.2017
    Date Posted: 01.04.2017 19:36
    Photo ID: 3085373
    VIRIN: 170101-N-LI768-250
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 1.44 MB
    Location: GULF OF ADEN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Makin Island Deployment [Image 1 of 5], by PO3 Devin Langer, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MAKIN ISLAND
    FLIGHT DECK

    • LEAVE A COMMENT