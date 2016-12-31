(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Makin Island Deployment [Image 3 of 5]

    USS Makin Island Deployment

    GULF OF ADEN

    12.31.2016

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Devin Langer 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    GULF OF ADEN (Dec. 31, 2016) An MH-60S Seahawk, assigned to the Blackjacks of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21, delivers supplies to the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) during a vertical replenishment. Makin Island is deployed with the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Devin M. Langer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.31.2016
    Date Posted: 01.04.2017 19:36
    Photo ID: 3085368
    VIRIN: 161231-N-LI768-260
    Resolution: 3275x4519
    Size: 1.69 MB
    Location: GULF OF ADEN
