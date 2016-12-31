GULF OF ADEN (Dec. 31, 2016) An MH-60S Seahawk, assigned to the Blackjacks of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21, approaches the dry cargo/ammunition ship USNS Amelia Earhart (T-AKE 6) during a vertical replenishment with the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8). Makin Island is deployed with the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Devin M. Langer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.31.2016 Date Posted: 01.04.2017 19:36 Photo ID: 3085367 VIRIN: 161231-N-LI768-140 Resolution: 4464x2573 Size: 1.59 MB Location: GULF OF ADEN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Makin Island Deployment [Image 1 of 5], by PO3 Devin Langer, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.