    NSE Commissary Holiday Food Drive [Image 1 of 3]

    NSE Commissary Holiday Food Drive

    EVERETT, WA, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2016

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Joseph E. Montemarano 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element, Det. Northwest

    161216-N-WX604-060 SMOKEY POINT, Wash. (Dec. 16, 2016) Volunteers from Everett Gospel Mission for Women and Children pick up donations from Naval Station Everett (NSE) Smokey Point Commissary. NSE Smokey Point Commissary donated thousands of pounds of food to the mission during the holiday seasons. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Joseph Montemarano/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.20.2016
    Date Posted: 01.04.2017 19:17
    Photo ID: 3085364
    VIRIN: 161216-N-WX604-060
    Resolution: 4631x3308
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: EVERETT, WA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSE Commissary Holiday Food Drive [Image 1 of 3], by PO3 Joseph E. Montemarano, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Holiday
    "food drive
    Community
    Seasons
    NSE

