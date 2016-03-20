U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Sam Greaves, commander of the Space and Missile Systems Center and Program Executive Officer for Space attends a NASCAR event at the Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif., March 20, 2016. Lt. Gen. Greaves and his wife Pat met with race fans, Richard Petty and watched the race from the pits after meeting up with professional stock car racing driver, Aric Almirola, with the AF logo on his racing uniform and car. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joe Juarez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.20.2016 Date Posted: 01.04.2017 19:18 Photo ID: 3085350 VIRIN: 160320-F-PP655-402 Resolution: 4288x2848 Size: 7.2 MB Location: FONTANA, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NASCAR [Image 1 of 12], by Joseph Juarez Sr., identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.