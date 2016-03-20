(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NASCAR [Image 6 of 12]

    NASCAR

    FONTANA, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2016

    Photo by Joseph Juarez Sr. 

    Space and Missile Systems Center

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Sam Greaves, commander of the Space and Missile Systems Center and Program Executive Officer for Space attends a NASCAR event at the Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif., March 20, 2016. Lt. Gen. Greaves and his wife Pat met with race fans, Richard Petty and watched the race from the pits after meeting up with professional stock car racing driver, Aric Almirola, with the AF logo on his racing uniform and car. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joe Juarez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2016
    Date Posted: 01.04.2017 19:18
    Photo ID: 3085345
    VIRIN: 160320-F-PP655-307
    Resolution: 2799x1999
    Size: 4.8 MB
    Location: FONTANA, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NASCAR [Image 1 of 12], by Joseph Juarez Sr., identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

