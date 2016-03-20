U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Sam Greaves, commander of the Space and Missile Systems Center and Program Executive Officer for Space attends a NASCAR event at the Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif., March 20, 2016. Lt. Gen. Greaves and his wife Pat met with race fans, Richard Petty and watched the race from the pits after meeting up with professional stock car racing driver, Aric Almirola, with the AF logo on his racing uniform and car. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joe Juarez)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2017 19:18
|Photo ID:
|3085345
|VIRIN:
|160320-F-PP655-307
|Resolution:
|2799x1999
|Size:
|4.8 MB
|Location:
|FONTANA, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, NASCAR [Image 1 of 12], by Joseph Juarez Sr., identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT