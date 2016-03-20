U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Sam Greaves, commander of the Space and Missile Systems Center and Program Executive Officer for Space leads the Oath of Enlistment for Delayed Entry Program Airmen at a swear-in ceremony held at the Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif., March 20, 2016. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joe Juarez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.20.2016 Date Posted: 01.04.2017 19:18 Photo ID: 3085336 VIRIN: 160320-F-PP655-158 Resolution: 4288x2848 Size: 7.01 MB Location: FONTANA, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NASCAR [Image 1 of 12], by Joseph Juarez Sr., identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.