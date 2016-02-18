The Colonel

In preparation for DLIFLC's 75th Anniversary celebration on Nov. 5, 2016, the Institute's Mission Public Affairs team interviewed former DLIFLC Commandant (Ret) Col. Vladimir Sobichevsky, who served from 1993 to 1995, at a time when Fort Ord was closed and the language institute was facing the same fate, having been put on the Base Realignment and Closure list. Many credit Sobichevsky for having contributed to the safeguarding of the institute, the Department of Defense's premier foreign language school. Today, Sobichevsky lives in Seaside, California, and has taken up painting for a hobby. This illustration was created in honor of Col. Sobichevsky after his death in July 2016. (Illustration by Amber K. Whittington)

