(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    The Colonel

    The Colonel

    SEASIDE, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2016

    Photo by Amber Whittington 

    The Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center

    In preparation for DLIFLC's 75th Anniversary celebration on Nov. 5, 2016, the Institute's Mission Public Affairs team interviewed former DLIFLC Commandant (Ret) Col. Vladimir Sobichevsky, who served from 1993 to 1995, at a time when Fort Ord was closed and the language institute was facing the same fate, having been put on the Base Realignment and Closure list. Many credit Sobichevsky for having contributed to the safeguarding of the institute, the Department of Defense's premier foreign language school. Today, Sobichevsky lives in Seaside, California, and has taken up painting for a hobby. This illustration was created in honor of Col. Sobichevsky after his death in July 2016. (Illustration by Amber K. Whittington)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2016
    Date Posted: 01.04.2017 18:43
    Photo ID: 3085300
    VIRIN: 160218-A-LA916-054
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 16.24 MB
    Location: SEASIDE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Colonel, by Amber Whittington, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Presidio of Monterey
    Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center
    US Army
    DLIFLC
    Vladimir Sobichevsky

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT