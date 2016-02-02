Opening the Lines of Communication

Staff Sgt. Cassie Telishevsky, a 131st Communications Focal Point administrator, works alongside an infrastructure team member on a trouble ticket in Building 1 at Jefferson Barracks, Missouri, February 2, 2016. Trouble tickets are reported to the communications focal point for a variety of issues to include, inability to connect to the internet, lack of malware, or issues with programs. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Brittany Cannon)

