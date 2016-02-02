Staff Sgt. Cassie Telishevsky, a 131st Communications Focal Point administrator, works alongside an infrastructure team member on a trouble ticket in Building 1 at Jefferson Barracks, Missouri, February 2, 2016. Trouble tickets are reported to the communications focal point for a variety of issues to include, inability to connect to the internet, lack of malware, or issues with programs. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Brittany Cannon)
This work, Opening the Lines of Communication, by SSgt Brittany Cannon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
