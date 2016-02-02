(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Opening the Lines of Communication

    Opening the Lines of Communication

    JEFFERSON BARRACKS ANG BASE, MO, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2016

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brittany Cannon 

    131st Bomb Wing

    Staff Sgt. Cassie Telishevsky, a 131st Communications Focal Point administrator, works alongside an infrastructure team member on a trouble ticket in Building 1 at Jefferson Barracks, Missouri, February 2, 2016. Trouble tickets are reported to the communications focal point for a variety of issues to include, inability to connect to the internet, lack of malware, or issues with programs. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Brittany Cannon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2016
    Date Posted: 01.04.2017 17:50
    Photo ID: 3085257
    VIRIN: 160202-Z-CI242-027
    Resolution: 2100x1402
    Size: 518.87 KB
    Location: JEFFERSON BARRACKS ANG BASE, MO, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Opening the Lines of Communication, by SSgt Brittany Cannon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Communications
    Air National Guard
    Missouri Air National Guard

    • LEAVE A COMMENT