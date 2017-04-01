(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Armed Forces farewell for the Honorable Barack H. Obama

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Amber Smith 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs

    Defense Secretary Ash Carter hosts an Armed Forces full honor review farewell ceremony in honor of the Honorable Barack H. Obama, 44th President of the United States at Conmy Hall, Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va., on Jan. 4, 2017. (DOD photo by Army Sgt. Amber I. Smith)

    Date Taken: 01.04.2017
    Date Posted: 01.04.2017 17:18
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Armed Forces farewell for the Honorable Barack H. Obama, by SGT Amber Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    president
    ceremony
    virginia
    obama
    POTUS
    honor
    farewell
    secdef
    carter
    ash
    myer
    conmy hall
    ash carter
    barack obama
    44th president
    barackobama

