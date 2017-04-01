Defense Secretary Ash Carter hosts an Armed Forces full honor review farewell ceremony in honor of the Honorable Barack H. Obama, 44th President of the United States at Conmy Hall, Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va., on Jan. 4, 2017. (DOD photo by Army Sgt. Amber I. Smith)
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2017 17:18
|Photo ID:
|3085251
|VIRIN:
|170104-D-SV709-0895
|Resolution:
|5097x3403
|Size:
|3.17 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|14
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Armed Forces farewell for the Honorable Barack H. Obama, by SGT Amber Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
